WI State Patrol chase shuts down I-94, Kenosha County joins effort
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol in a high-risk traffic stop on southbound I-94 Sunday morning, Dec. 4.
Officials said they responded around 2 a.m. – because the Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a high-risk pursuit that led to I-94.
Deputies assisted by shutting down all four lanes of I-94 and the on-ramps from Highway 165.
A FOX6 News crew was on the scene – and saw officials take a man into custody.
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department action on southbound I-94 near Pleasant Prairie
This is a developing story.