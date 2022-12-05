WI State Patrol chase shuts down I-94, Kenosha County joins effort

article

Kenosha County sheriff's deputies assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol in a high-risk traffic stop on southbound I-94 Sunday morning, Dec. 4.

Officials said they responded around 2 a.m. – because the Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a high-risk pursuit that led to I-94.

Deputies assisted by shutting down all four lanes of I-94 and the on-ramps from Highway 165.

A FOX6 News crew was on the scene – and saw officials take a man into custody.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department action on southbound I-94 near Pleasant Prairie

This is a developing story.