State and MLK Drive shooting; 2 from Chicago wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Double shooting near State Street and MLK Drive in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 5 near State Street and MLK Drive. It happened  at approximatley 1:25 a.m.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. A 25-year-old woman also from Chicago was taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive. 

This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips
 