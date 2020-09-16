State Fair to offer limited-edition pumpkin spice cream puffs

article

Officials with the Wisconsin State Fair and The Wisconsin Baker’s Association on Wednesday, Sept. 16 announced that the fair's iconic cream puffs will be available for the first time ever -- in limited-edition pumpkin spice flavor.

From Thursday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 4, the pumpkin spice puffs will be available for curbside pick-up -- presented by Sentry -- at State Fair Park in West Allis.

“The innovative ideas continue,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “We are so pleased to be offering this new twist on a Wisconsin State Fair signature food favorite."

It is the first time in the fair's history, O'Leary said, that cream puffs are being offered outside of the traditional 11-day fair window.

The curbside pick-up of pumpkin spice cream puffs will be available:

Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Delivery options for one dozen or more pumpkin spice cream puffs will be available for a fee during the special's availability.

Original cream puffs will not be available.

Pumpkin spice cream puffs will be sold in 3-packs and 6-packs.

Due to the limited availability and to guarantee pumpkin spice cream puffs, pre-orders are strongly encouraged and can be placed HERE or by calling 414-266-7111.