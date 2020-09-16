Expand / Collapse search

State Fair to offer limited-edition pumpkin spice cream puffs

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin State Fair
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

Pumpkin Spice Cream Puffs (Credit: Wisconsin State Fair)

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Officials with the Wisconsin State Fair and The Wisconsin Baker’s Association on Wednesday, Sept. 16 announced that the fair's iconic cream puffs will be available for the first time ever -- in limited-edition pumpkin spice flavor.

From Thursday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 4, the pumpkin spice puffs will be available for curbside pick-up -- presented by Sentry -- at State Fair Park in West Allis.

“The innovative ideas continue,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “We are so pleased to be offering this new twist on a Wisconsin State Fair signature food favorite."

It is the first time in the fair's history, O'Leary said, that cream puffs are being offered outside of the traditional 11-day fair window.

The curbside pick-up of pumpkin spice cream puffs will be available:

  • Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Delivery options for one dozen or more pumpkin spice cream puffs will be available for a fee during the special's availability.

Original cream puffs will not be available.

Pumpkin spice cream puffs will be sold in 3-packs and 6-packs.

Due to the limited availability and to guarantee pumpkin spice cream puffs, pre-orders are strongly encouraged and can be placed HERE or by calling 414-266-7111.

202K State Fair cream puffs sold during Fair Food drive-thru; and there's more!
slideshow

202K State Fair cream puffs sold during Fair Food drive-thru; and there's more!

The State Fair Necessities initiative was a great success.