State Fair to offer limited-edition pumpkin spice cream puffs
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Officials with the Wisconsin State Fair and The Wisconsin Baker’s Association on Wednesday, Sept. 16 announced that the fair's iconic cream puffs will be available for the first time ever -- in limited-edition pumpkin spice flavor.
From Thursday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 4, the pumpkin spice puffs will be available for curbside pick-up -- presented by Sentry -- at State Fair Park in West Allis.
“The innovative ideas continue,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “We are so pleased to be offering this new twist on a Wisconsin State Fair signature food favorite."
It is the first time in the fair's history, O'Leary said, that cream puffs are being offered outside of the traditional 11-day fair window.
The curbside pick-up of pumpkin spice cream puffs will be available:
- Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Advertisement
Delivery options for one dozen or more pumpkin spice cream puffs will be available for a fee during the special's availability.
Original cream puffs will not be available.
Pumpkin spice cream puffs will be sold in 3-packs and 6-packs.
Due to the limited availability and to guarantee pumpkin spice cream puffs, pre-orders are strongly encouraged and can be placed HERE or by calling 414-266-7111.