State Fair cream puff giveaway

Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis is the home for the Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular. The first State Fair was held in Janesville along the banks of the Rock River in 1851. In the early years, the State Fair traveled to different cities each year until a permanent home for the event was found in 1892 at its present location.

In 2021, Wisconsin State Fair will celebrate 170 years of tradition and hope to once again welcome over one million Fairgoers over the course of its 11-day run.

It is the mission of the annual Wisconsin State Fair to celebrate agriculture and other industries paramount to Wisconsin’s rich history and promising future by producing family-friendly, affordable, safe and educational event for all ages and ethnicities, creating memories and traditions to be carried on for generations.