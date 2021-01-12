Start the new year with a makeover: Treatments to remove unwanted fat

Start the new year with a makeover. Charlotte Fairburn, owner of AESTHETICS 360° in Milwaukee, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about treatments to remove unwanted fat.

About AESTHETICS 360° (website)

It’s simple; at AESTHETICS 360°, we love what we do. We partner with every patient to develop a trusted, individualized treatment plan at our medical spa in Milwaukee. Safety. Respect. Superior outcomes to restore confidence. Matching how you feel on the inside with customized, natural results on the outside. Expectations brought full circle. Experience patient delight.