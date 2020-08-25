'Start the healing:' Volunteers, business owners begin clearing debris after 2nd night of Kenosha unrest

The Kenosha Fire Department responded to 37 structure fires during the second night of unrest following the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. Buildings that once stood the test of time are left in rubble.

Volunteers and business owners cleared as much debris as possible, hoping the city can begin to heal and rebuild.

"We literally sat there and tried to be peaceful," said Miraje Woods.

Woods said she took part in Monday's protests, demanding justice for Jacob Blake. She is saddened by the destruction that followed peaceful demonstrations but said it is a reflection of how many people are feeling.

"They're angry," Woods said. "When I watched that video, that could've been my dad my brother my cousin."

Police began deploying tear gas and smoke around 8 p.m. on Monday night, Aug. 24 when people began lighting fireworks across the street from the Kenosha County Courthouse. The Wisconsin National Guard was called in to assist authorities. At least one officer was injured.

Around midnight, multiple structure fires broke out near 11th Avenue and 60th Street. Among the buildings torched were a parole officer and a furniture and mattress store. There were also vehicle fires.

Firefighters were treated for exhaustion and dehydration. Multiple storefronts suffered looting and vandalism. Vehicles in parking lots were also damaged.

"I feel everyone should help with the cleanup efforts and making sure everyone is OK," said Woods.

Joshua Martin, a member of the Kenosha Fire Department, was joined by family and strangers to clear debris from sidewalks and streets on Tuesday.

"It's unbelievable. It's sad. I never thought it would happen here," Martin said. "Hopefully this will start the healing process of rebuilding the city."

However, some of the structural losses are tougher to accept -- like the historic Danish Brotherhood Lodge.

"This building was constructed in 1910, my great-grandfather was one of the ones who helped build this," said Kenosha resident Gary Sorensen. "I cannot fathom this, this was my family's legacy."

The lodge that housed a century of laughs and hope -- hone in a night of anger and despair.

Firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots will into the afternoon. City officials said Kenosha will once again be under an 8 p.m. curfew.