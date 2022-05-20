Stars and Stripes Honor Flight takes off May 21

article

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s 62nd "mission" will take off on Saturday, May 21 when the "Neumann Companies Stars and Stripes Honor Flight" departs for the nation’s capital.

According to a press release, two Allegiant Airlines A320 aircraft will leave Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport at approximately 6:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on flight day, bound for Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International (BWI) Airport with 157 local veterans (and their guardians) on board.

On that day, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will welcome 6 Korean War veterans, and 151 veterans of the Vietnam War.

Veterans taking their Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on May 21 include a Vietnam War Marine with three Purple Hearts, a Silver Star and a commendation from Richard Nixon, a Navy aviator who served in Vietnam, and a Vietnam Army veteran who served as a special forces medic.

After the planes land in Baltimore on flight day, the veterans will board coach buses to tour Washington DC’s WWII Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Wall, and more. The day will also include viewing the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Veterans’ families and friends are encouraged to attend the Homecoming parades at Mitchell Airport that evening, and the two planes are scheduled to land at 8:05 p.m. (alpha) and 9:30 p.m. (bravo). If a federal TSA mandate dictates that masks are required inside Mitchell Airport, all are asked to follow this directive if they are planning to attend the Homecoming. The Kettle Moraine High School Band and the St. Francis High School Dance Team will provide spirit for the Homecoming festivities.