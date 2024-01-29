Milwaukee hospital stabbing, security guard injured

article

Milwaukee police confirmed a stabbing inside Columbia St. Mary's Hospital on Monday morning, Jan. 29. The call came in just after 6 a.m.

The hospital is located on the corner of Lake Drive and North Avenue.

According to Milwaukee Police, an 18-year-old man stabbed a 47-year-old hospital employee, later confirmed by Ascension to be a security guard, who was treated for non-fatal injuries.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested.

Ascension Wisconsin said the guard was injured during an altercation with the suspect, who came into the emergency department. The hospital said safety is a priority and is thankful to everyone who worked together to make sure everyone stayed safe.

No one else was hurt and what started the altercation is still unclear.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County DA's Office.