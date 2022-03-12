St. Patrick's Day Parade returns, Dancing Grannies perform

The St. Patrick's Day Parade returned to Milwaukee on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After years of bad luck that even the Irish couldn't break, good fortune is making its comeback – blessing people and pets alike.

"We missed it. It almost didn’t seem like there was a spring without a St. Patrick’s Day parade," said parade-goer Mike Cherry, part of the Great Lakes Irish Wolfhound Association.

The weather still doesn't feel like spring.

"I’m really surprised at how many people (are) here, it seems like there’s a lot more festive feeling than I was expecting for a 17-degree day," said Taylor Dieringer.

54th St. Patrick's Day Parade in Milwaukee

Seventeen is a big number for the Schroeder family and friends. It's how many years the parade has been tradition for them as well as the date of Patty Schroeder's birthday.

"The 17th – St. Patrick’s Day – probably why my parents called me Patty," Schroeder said.

The parade also marked a few firsts. Milwaukee's Dancing Grannies performed for the first time since last year's Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

"To see the older people out dancing and just having a good time, it’s really nice to see," said Schroeder.

That joy extended to younger people, too. It was 2-year-old Lane Manthey's first St. Patrick's Day parade.

"It’s fun, reliving my childhood a little bit with this little guy," Paul Manthey said.

Dancing Grannies perform in 54th St. Patrick's Day Parade in Milwaukee

In the march toward normalcy, the parade showed steps forward – and hopeful signs of better fortune to come.

"I’m glad they brought it back this year. It’s amazing," said Michelle Schroeder.

Saturday's parade marked the 54th year of the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin's modern version of the annual parade. The city's first St. Patrick's Day parade, though, was held in 1843.