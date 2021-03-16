St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, time to prepare that corned beef dinner

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner -- and it's time to prepare that corned beef dinner. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with the perfect Irish dish.

Corned Beef Brisket with Roasted Vegetables and Lemon-Mustard Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

1 Corned Beef Brisket Boneless with seasoning packet (3-1/2 to 4 pounds)

6 medium cloves garlic, peeled

2 teaspoons black peppercorns

2 cups water

1 pound carrots, cut into 2-1/2 x 1/2-inch pieces

1 pound parsnips, cut into 2-1/2 x 1/2-inch pieces

1 pound Savoy cabbage, cut into 4 wedges

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Sauce:

1 recipe Lemon-Mustard Sauce

COOKING:

Position oven racks in upper and lower thirds of oven. Heat oven to 350°F.

Place Corned Beef Brisket in roasting pan; sprinkle garlic, contents of seasoning packet and peppercorns around brisket. Add water; cover tightly with aluminum foil. Braise in upper third of 350°F oven 3 to 3-1/2 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.

Cook's Tip: If seasoning packet is not included with Corned Beef Brisket, substitute 1-1/4 teaspoons pickling spice.

Meanwhile, place carrots, parsnips and cabbage on rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and toss gently to coat. Season with salt and ground pepper. Cover with aluminum foil. Roast in lower third of 350°F oven with brisket 55 minutes. Uncover; continue roasting 10 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender and begin to brown.

Cook's Tip: Regular green cabbage may be substituted for Savoy cabbage.

Remove brisket from roasting pan. Carve diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with roasted vegetables and Lemon-Mustard Sauce.

Lemon-Mustard Sauce: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in small saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot; cook and stir about 2 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat; cool 1 minute. Stir in 2/3 cup dairy sour cream, 1/3 cup Dijon-style mustard, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill and 1 teaspoon honey. Season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cover; set aside.