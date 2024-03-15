St. Patrick’s Day cream puff
Brian Kramp is in West Allis prepping for St. Patrick’s Day where Irish Cream and Mint is now on the menu.
The Wisconsin State Fair may be more than four months away, but your chance to get a delicious cream puff is back all weekend - and they have new flavors. Brian Kramp is in West Allis prepping for St. Patrick’s Day, where Irish Cream and Mint is now on the menu.
Irish Cream & Mint Chocolate Cream Puffs
Brian Kramp is at the Wisconsin State Fair with details on the St. Patrick’s Cream Puff Drive-Thru.
St. Patrick’s Day Cream Puff Drive-Thru
Brian Kramp is in West Allis seeing how same-day freshness is guaranteed with your order.
The perfect cream puff
Brian Kramp is with their Cream Room Team Leader learning how to "C and Squeeze" the perfect cream puff.
Delicious cream puff
Brian Kramp is in West Allis prepping for St. Patrick’s Day where Irish Cream and Mint is on the menu.
Try your luck
Brian Kramp is at the Wisconsin State Fair with details on the St. Patrick’s Cream Puff Drive-Thru and this year’s fair.