St. Joseph Rummage Sale in Wauwatosa kicks off June 19; some unique items
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - From tools to jewels, you never know what you're going to find when heading out to a rummage sale. Aaron Maybin is in Wauwatosa with a sneak peek of the St. Joseph Rummage Sale starts June 19.
Rummage Sale Dates & Times for 2025:
- June 19: 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- June 20: 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- June 21: 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Sale items include:
- Jewelry, children's clothing, toys, adult and children's books, DVDs and CDs, bicycles, furniture, collectables, plants, yard equipment and more!