St. Joseph Rummage Sale in Wauwatosa kicks off June 19; some unique items

By
Published  June 18, 2025 7:44am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
St. Joseph Rummage Sale

Fran Tollefson, the coordinator, joins FOX6 Wakeup with shows off some of the unique items and discusses the sale.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - From tools to jewels, you never know what you're going to find when heading out to a rummage sale. Aaron Maybin is in Wauwatosa with a sneak peek of the St. Joseph Rummage Sale starts June 19. 

See all the bikes

Pete Smith, the bike department coordinator, joins FOX6 WakeUp to show off all the options.

More jewelry than ever before

Jewelry coordinator Mary Ann Wighers joins FOX6 WakeUp to highlight some special pieces.

Rummage Sale Dates & Times for 2025:

  • June 19: 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
  • June 20: 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • June 21: 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Sale items include:

  • Jewelry, children's clothing, toys, adult and children's books, DVDs and CDs, bicycles, furniture, collectables, plants, yard equipment and more!
A look at the furniture

Check out some of the furniture for sale at the St. Joseph Rummage Sale in Wauwatosa.

Children's clothing and accessories

Fran Tollefson goes through merchandise which includes children's clothing and accessories, holiday stuff and toys.

A look at all the items in the gym

Fran Tollefson shows us computer/electronics, books, hardware and the sports departments.

