For nearly 55 years, St. Joseph Parish in Wauwatosa has held a Summer rummage sale
Brian is in Tosa with a woman who has dedicated more than a quarter of a century to making sure this is one rummage you won’t want to miss.
Rummage sale season is officially here, but you never know what you’re going to find unless you head out. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa with a preview of the St. Joseph Parish 54th Annual Rummage Sale where strollers, toys, and kid's clothing are just some of the items up for grabs when the sale kicks off tomorrow at 11 a.m.
Rummage sale season is officially here
Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa with a preview of the St. Joseph Parish 54th Annual Rummage Sale.
If you love a good rummage sale there’s one starting tomorrow in Wauwatosa
Brian is at St. Joseph Parish in Wauwatosa checking out the deals for their 54th Annual Rummage Sale.
The rummage at St. Joseph Parish won’t disappoint
Brian is in Wauwatosa with a look at some the treasures that are up for grabs starting tomorrow at 11 a.m.
For nearly 55 years St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wauwatosa has held an all parish rummage sale
Brian is getting a preview of some of the treasures you can find at this year’s big sale.
St. Joseph Parish will be opening the doors for their 54th Rummage sale
Brian has a sneak peek at their treasure trove of collectibles that will be up for grabs.
St. Joseph Parish 54th Annual Rummage Sale
The St. Joseph Parish Rummage Sale takes place June 22-24.