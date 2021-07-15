St. Joseph all-parish rummage sale set for July 15-17

For more nearly 60 years the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wauwatosa has held a rummage sale with everything from bikes and books to bouncy seats and shoes. Brian is getting a preview of the sale that’s guaranteed to have some unique treasures.

About St. Joseph Catholic Church Rummage Sale (website)

The 2021 St. Joseph all-parish rummage sale will take place in the parish hall, gym and east parking lot, with a limited scope of merchandise available this year.

The sale dates are:

Thursday, July 15, noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, July 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We are no longer taking donations for the rummage sale.

Sale items will include:

Huge number of bikes, both adult and children's

Children's clothing, bouncy seats, porta cribs and more

Huge book department and jewelry department

Lots of good quality furniture and framed art

Computers and electronics

Garden center: plants, garden decorations, yard "machines," patio furniture

Wine barrels and grape presses

Department of New and Almost New Items and Collectibles

Recycling

Donate rinsed and crushed aluminum cans, Christmas lights and metals for recycling. Bring those items to the east parking lot during the rummage sale set-up days.

Shoes for Charity

Donate gently used shoes (no winter boots), for "Soles for Jesus," which will provide them to the needy in Africa.