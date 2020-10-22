St. Joseph Academy donates 500+ textbooks for developing countries

Milwaukee's St. Joseph Academy has found a good use for outdated textbooks.

The school sifted through hundreds of books to donate some of the older textbooks to the Rotary Club of Wisconsin for their Wisconsin Books For The World program.

The old textbooks will then be sent to schools and libraries in developing countries.

The goal is to help improve global literacy and education with second-hand books.

"We were looking for ways to contribute to a larger cause," said Principal Scott Hanson. "One of our values here at St. Joseph Academy is solidarity with the poor, so anything we can do to provide what we have and share with others is always something we want to take part in."

St. Joseph Academy ended up donating more than 500 textbooks to the program.