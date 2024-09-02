Expand / Collapse search

St. James Catholic Church Rummage Sale; Unique pieces and rare items

Published  September 2, 2024 11:45am CDT
FRANKLIN, Wis. - This Thursday through Sunday, St. James Catholic Church Rummage Sale is back and bigger than ever. Brian Kramp is in Franklin with a sneak peek of some of the household items, electronics, jewelry, and rare items you’ll find at this year’s sale. 

Brian Kramp is in Franklin with a sneak peek of some of the household items, electronics, jewelry, and rare items you’ll find at this year’s four-day sale.