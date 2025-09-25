St. Francis police chase, fleeing vehicle struck squad head-on

article

The Brief A police chase that started in St. Francis came to an end when the fleeing vehicle struck a police squad vehicle head-on. The chase happened early Thursday morning, Sept. 25. The driver and passenger were arrested outside of Jones Island, and the driver faces several felonies.



A traffic stop turned into a police chase in St. Francis, which then ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a police squad vehicle head-on.

Traffic stop leads to chase

What we know:

According to the St. Francis Police Department, at about 2:34 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Pennsylvania and Howard.

The officer was attempting to pull the vehicle over because the vehicle’s registered owner, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, had a revoked driver’s license and a body-only warrant with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office stemming from a previous OWI arrest.

The vehicle did not stop and instead got on STH 794 northbound from Howard Avenue, and the chase started.

The officer pursued the vehicle northbound on STH 794 and on to Carferry Drive, where the fleeing vehicle briefly stopped at the gated entrance on the south end of Jones Island in Milwaukee.

The fleeing vehicle attempted a U-turn to avoid apprehension when it struck a St. Francis police squad head on. This caused enough damage to the fleeing vehicle to disable it.

St. Francis police officers, with help from the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, were able to take the driver and passenger into custody. The entire chase was 2.5 miles. No officers were injured in the crash.

Charges referred

What's next:

The driver, who was identified as the fleeing vehicle’s registered owner, was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail. St. Francis police will be referring the following charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office:

Operating while Intoxicated (2nd offense)

Flee and/or Elude Officer

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bail Jumping (2 counts)

The passenger, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. He was turned over to the sheriff's office on scene without incident.