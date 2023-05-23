St. Francis fire, resident treated for smoke inhalation

article

A St. Francis resident was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire Tuesday morning, May 23.

It happened on Norwich Avenue, just south of Howard and west of I-794, around 6 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire on the second floor. The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes, the fire department said.

All residents had evacuated when firefighters arrived, one of whom was treated for smoke inhalation. No first responders were hurt.

The fire is under investigation.