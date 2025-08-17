St. Francis apartment building balcony collapse; no injuries

article

The Brief A partial collapse occurred at a two-story St. Francis apartment building on Sunday. The exterior balcony on one side of the building collapsed into a pile of debris. No injuries were reported and all the occupants were accounted for.



A partial collapse occurred at a St. Francis apartment building on Sunday night, Aug. 17.

What we know:

St. Francis Fire Chief Nicholas Poplar said it happened around 8 p.m. at a two-story apartment building near Kansas and Whitnall around 8 p.m. He said the exterior balcony on one side of the building collapsed into a pile of debris.

He noted that part of it collapsed into the basement.

No injuries were reported and all the occupants were accounted for, Poplar said.

Apartment building at 4400 S. Kansas Ave., St. Francis

Poplar said property management already has plans to rectify the building.

Tenants in the units that were not impacted are still allowed to live in the building.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin has been notified.

What we don't know:

Poplar said it is currently unclear what caused the partial collapse to happen.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.