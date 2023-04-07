Expand / Collapse search

Spring, summer construction; I-43 North closure

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the latest changes to our traffic.

Spring and summer bring construction to our roadways. Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the latest changes to our traffic. 

I-43 North - South Project / I-43 URT

  • The I-43 North - South Project and the I-43 URT Project have coordinated to complete storm sewer, demolition, paving and pavement repairs over the course of two nights
  • Work took place last night and is scheduled to be completed tonight, April 7, from 10PM - 7AM
  • I-43 North will be fully closed from Good Hope Road to Brown Deer Road and I-43 South will be fully closed from Capitol Drive to Mequon Road
  • The detour for the I-43 North closure is to utilize Good Hope Road, WIS 57 (Green Bay Avenue), and Brown Deer Road
  • The detour for the I-43 South closure is to utilize Mequon Road, WIS 57 (Green Bay Avenue), and Capitol Drive

Zoo Interchange North Leg Project 

  • Work is progressing and I-41 South traffic will be shifted into the new I-41 North lanes next week to allow for the southbound lanes to be rebuilt
  • As part of this shift, the Burleigh Street entrance ramp to I-41 South is scheduled to close Thursday, April 13 until Fall 2023

Pavement Repairs

  • Pavement repairs are needed in a few select areas of the Zoo Interchange Core and are scheduled to begin the week of April 17
  • Ramp and lane closures will be needed on I-41 and I-94 in order to facilitate the work
  • We will share more specifics next week