Spring, summer construction; I-43 North closure
Spring and summer bring construction to our roadways. Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the latest changes to our traffic.
I-43 North - South Project / I-43 URT
- The I-43 North - South Project and the I-43 URT Project have coordinated to complete storm sewer, demolition, paving and pavement repairs over the course of two nights
- Work took place last night and is scheduled to be completed tonight, April 7, from 10PM - 7AM
- I-43 North will be fully closed from Good Hope Road to Brown Deer Road and I-43 South will be fully closed from Capitol Drive to Mequon Road
- The detour for the I-43 North closure is to utilize Good Hope Road, WIS 57 (Green Bay Avenue), and Brown Deer Road
- The detour for the I-43 South closure is to utilize Mequon Road, WIS 57 (Green Bay Avenue), and Capitol Drive
Zoo Interchange North Leg Project
- Work is progressing and I-41 South traffic will be shifted into the new I-41 North lanes next week to allow for the southbound lanes to be rebuilt
- As part of this shift, the Burleigh Street entrance ramp to I-41 South is scheduled to close Thursday, April 13 until Fall 2023
Pavement Repairs
- Pavement repairs are needed in a few select areas of the Zoo Interchange Core and are scheduled to begin the week of April 17
- Ramp and lane closures will be needed on I-41 and I-94 in order to facilitate the work
- We will share more specifics next week