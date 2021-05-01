Spring marathons in Wisconsin get community together

Spring marathons are not canceled -- at least according to some folks in Oconomowoc.

Silver Circle Sports Events saw it coming and was able to safely host hundreds of runners Saturday morning, May 1.

"We assumed last fall that the marathons in Milwaukee would be canceled so we wanted to give the runners who have been training all winter to be able to go out and enjoy a marathon," Sean Osborne, owner of Silver Circle Sporting Events.

So they created a safe, fun way to get the running community together.

"Our plan calls for social distancing of ten feet almost all the time. So we’ll put out cones that are spaced ten feet apart and we’ll release waves every thirty seconds," said Osborne.

Over 500 runners were able to participate in either a 5K, 10K, half marathon or full marathon.

"As a marathoner, I train a lot on my own so virtual races isn’t something that interests me because I do that every day. So to be able to be here and have the fans cheering us on and the excitement of an actual finish line is huge," said one runner.

Silver Circle has races like this every weekend.

"We’re happy to give the opportunity for people to come out and run. The running industry has been on lockdown for over a year. We’ve proven that we can do it safely," said Osborne.

