Sprecher Brewing Company 40th anniversary; hosting 80s-themed bash

It’s time to party like it’s 1985! Join Sprecher for an epic 80s-themed anniversary bash on Sunday, Aug. 24.
GLENDALE, Wis. - It's time to party like it's 1985! This weekend, Sprecher Brewing Company in Glendale (701 W. Glendale Avenue) is hosting an 80's themed anniversary bash to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Jenny Nyquist, spokesperson for Sprecher, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us more about all the fun festivities going on this weekend.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Jenny Nyquist., spokesperson for Sprecher, shows off all of the different kinds of sodas.
In 1985 Sprecher was the first micro brewery to open since Prohibition
Welcome to the Brew House. This is where we make all our craft beers and gourmet sodas.
In the filling room is where all the bottles are filled, carbonated, and capped. We average about 350 to 400 bottles of soda per minute and 150 bottles of beer per minute.
Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite 80s outfit. Random Sprecher-themed gifts will be handed out to individuals who really express themselves.