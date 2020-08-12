Sporkies Fairgoer Edition: The winner is...Deep Fried Bloody Mary with Beer Ranch Chaser

article

Officials with the Wisconsin State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 12 revealed the winner of the Sporkies competition "Fairgoer Edition."

The winning creation is the Deep Fried Bloody Mary with Beer Ranch Chaser, made by Stena M.

In second place is the Bratzella Sticks, and in third place, the Wisconsin Hot Bacon Bourbon Pulled Pork Cornbread Twinkie -- which also won the Fairgoer Fave award.

The first-place winner, Stena M., gets a seat on the 2021 Sporkies judging panel, plus a 2021 State Fair Prize Pack.

The 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.