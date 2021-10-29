Spooky cocktail recipes

If you're looking to please a crowd this Halloween – you're in luck! Brendan Clearly of Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a few recipes.

Cocktail: Death at Midnight

Ingredients: 1 oz. of Great Lakes Distillery Blacksinthe and 4 oz. of Champagne

Recipe: Pour chilled Blacksinthe in a Champagne flute and then slowly pour chilled champagne on top of the Blacksinthe.

Cocktail: Pumpkin Patch Punch

Ingredients: one hollowed-out pumpkin, one 750ml bottle of Great Lakes Distillery Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit, 36 ounces of black tea, 14 ounces of agave, 8 ounces of lemon juice and dry ice

Advertisement

Recipe: Pour all liquid ingredients into your hollowed out pumpkin and slowly put in your dry ice. When adding the dry ice, be sure it does not touch your hands and when serving the cocktail be sure dry ice isn’t in a glass.