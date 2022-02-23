Spirit Airlines: Milwaukee-Myrtle Beach nonstop flights begin May 27

article

Spirit Airlines is adding Myrtle Beach to its growing list of destinations served nonstop from Milwaukee this summer.

The summer seasonal service to/from Myrtle Beach will be offered twice per week (Fridays and Mondays) beginning May 27 and expand to three times per week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) beginning June 17.

The service will continue through Labor Day weekend. The Myrtle Beach flights will be operated with modern Airbus A320 jets. Tickets are available for purchase now on spirit.com and the Spirit Airlines mobile app.

"These new flights are a fast and reliable way to enjoy a family vacation along the Atlantic seaboard," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "With the addition of Myrtle Beach, it’s clear that Spirit is responding to customer demand from Milwaukee. The more we all start and end our trips at MKE, the more air service we will see in the months and years to come."