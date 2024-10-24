Spider-Man 4 to start filming in Summer 2025; Gino has the scoop

Expand / Collapse search

October 24, 2024
Actor Tom Holland confirmed that Spider-Man 4 will start filming in Summer 2025. Gino Salomone joined FOX6 WakeUp with all the details on that and other entertainment news.

MILWAUKEE - Atlanta's ONE Music Fest will have one less headliner. Rapper Cardi B says she won't be performing at the festival this weekend.

And good news, Spider-Man fans! Tom Holland confirmed Spider-Man 4 is a go.

During an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Holland revealed filming begins next summer.

Gino Salomone has all that and more in your entertainment news.