Sparkling Wine release party at The Blind Horse in Kohler

This Saturday, The Blind Horse in Kohler is celebrating its newest wine made of 100% Wisconsin grapes with a Sparkling Wine Release Party.

More than four years of research, testing, trying, learning, and perfecting brings The Blind Horse to this big day! Made with LaCrosse grapes sourced from Whitetail Vineyards in Plymouth, this first-for-the-winery Sparkling Wine is truly hand-crafted and made in the traditional French style. Just in time for the holiday season, The Blind Horse Sparkling Wine Brut 2019 is ready - all 2,500 bottles!

Free samples, Mimosa Bar, S’mores Bar, live music by Barbara Stephan & Peter Mac, and specialty cocktails made with The Blind Horse Sparkling Wine. Additional food and drink service in The Granary. Gift boxes featuring a bottle of sparkling wine and two Riedel Sparkling Wine glasses will also be available for purchase, with limited quantities available. Admission is free.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.