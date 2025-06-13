Spaceballs sequel in the works; Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, Mel Brooks returning

Amazon MGM studios has released the announcement video for "Spaceballs 2."

The original "Spaceballs" from 1987 lampooned the "Star Wars" trilogy and the announcement pokes fun at the excessive amount of spinoffs, sequels, and prequels of Star Wars that have happened since.

But in 38 years, there's only ever been one "Spaceballs."

Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis are set to reprise their roles as Lone Starr and Dark Helmet, respectively.

The legendary Mel Brooks is also set to reprise his role as Yogurt.