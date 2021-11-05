'Souvenirs of Service:' Wisconsin veterans' keepsakes, memories

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison is opening a new exhibit focusing on items close to the heart -- showing a side of servicemembers we rarely see.

"This is their story. This is their experiences," explained Wisconsin Veterans Museum Curator of History Kevin Hampton.

Spanning 160 years and showcasing veterans from all across the state, "Souvenirs of Service" highlights items that stir memories.

"As we think about military history, it’s very easy to get lost in the statistics or material of war – the tanks, the planes, the weapons," said Hampton.

Wisconsin Veterans Museum Curator of History Kevin Hampton

This is more the hula skirts, sightseeing, and trinkets that came home in duffel bags and backpacks. Like the Dutch clogs Milwaukee World War II vet Chester Budish picked up in Holland and the Eiffel tower statuette he got in France.

"It’s the humanity behind the history," said Hampton. "Or the faces behind the facts that make the difference."

There are also displays that let veterans tell you their stories directly, like Milwaukee resident and Vietnam vet Thomas Schmitz.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"He was cleaning the magazine and found a bullet in the magazine that hung right in the middle of his chest," explained Hampton. "Our museum is the microphone and the veterans are our voice."

Pictures on the wall lean more into tourist attractions than tours of duty. The display will stay up for two years and will periodically rotate in different keepsakes.

"Because that’s what memories are," said Hampton. "Memories are always changing and coming up where something new will trigger it. Or an anniversary, perhaps."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The exhibit is opening just in time for Veterans Day.

"I’m really hopeful that we can look at Veterans Day this year and look at the meaning – it’s not just ‘thank you for your service’ – it’s understanding them as people," Hampton said.