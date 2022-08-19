Southwest corn and black bean salad: recipe

Summer isn't over yet – and there's still time to enjoy cooking and eating outdoors. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to prepare a summer salad.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Juice of 1 lime

2 cloves garlic minced

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cans (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups fresh cooked corn off the cob or frozen corn, thawed

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped

1 1/2 cups seeded and diced tomatoes or cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1/4 cup fresh chopped cilantro

1 avocado (optional)

Directions:

In a large bowl whisk together first 8 ingredients. Add all remaining ingredients, except avocado. Toss to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve. If using avocado, dice and add right before serving. Great on its own or served with tortilla chips.