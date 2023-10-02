Southside Dining Week; variety of great flavors, festivities

Southside Dining Week
Brian Kramp is stopping at several restaurants this morning exploring some of the cultural offerings and delicious meals that Milwaukee has to offer.
Now through Saturday you can enjoy signature dishes from some of Milwaukee’s best Southside Restaurants for $15 or less during Southside Dining Week. Brian Kramp is stopping at several restaurants this morning exploring some of the cultural offerings and delicious meals that Milwaukee has to offer.
From food trucks to sit down restaurants
Brian Kramp is checking out a local food truck that’s on a mission to keep Filipino food alive in the city.
Bridgewater Modern Grill
Brian Kramp is at Bridgewater Modern Grill seeing why a option from their seasonally driven kitchen is a great way to start off the week.
Hotspot for great food options
Brian Kramp is exploring some of the delicious deals that Bridgewater Modern Grill through Saturday for Southside Dining Week.
Southside Dining Week in Milwaukee
Brian Kramp is at Café Corazon seeing why it’s a must stop during the dining week and beyond.
Café Corazon
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Bay View Neighborhood checking out their taco truck dinner that starts with your choice of three tacos served with all the necessary sides.