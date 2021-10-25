Southside Dining Week kicks off in Milwaukee

Learn more about Southside Dining Week
This past weekend Southside Dining Week kicked off with incredible international cuisine in Milwaukee’s Southside neighborhood. Brian has more information on how you can enjoy a signature dish this week from the participating restaurants for under $15.
Mobcraft Beer part of Southside Dining Week
More than twenty restaurants from thirteen Milwaukee neighborhoods are takin part in Southside Dining Week. Brian has a sample of some of the tasty dishes you can find this week at Mobcraft Beer.
Modern Maki Sushi at Zocalo
Modern Maki Sushi is what happens when passionate food lovers get together and decide to share their talents with the world – And you can sample their food all week during Southside Dining Week. Brian has the details.
Mazorca Tacos at Zocalo
If you’ve never been to Zocalo Food Park there’s no better week to stop by the Southside Dining Week. Brian is with the owner and co-founder of the park who’s also known for his tasty tacos.
Orenda Cafe in Southside Dining Week
Brian's helping make Chilaquilas at Orenda Cafe at 35th and National.
Ordena Cafe is participating in Southside Dining Week.
