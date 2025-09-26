Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery awarded $931K grant
UNION GROVE, Wis. - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Cemetery Administration (NCA) announced on Friday, Sept. 26 that the veterans Cemetery Grants Program (VCGP), has awarded a grant up to $931,500 to the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
The grant will help fund the improvement of the cortege assembly area, roads, parking, flag assembly area, and landscaping.
The cemetery serves more than 420,000 veterans and their eligible family members in the region.
The Source: Information for this post was provided by the office of Congressman Bryan Steil.