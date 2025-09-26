Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery awarded $931K grant

article

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Cemetery Administration (NCA) announced on Friday, Sept. 26 that the veterans Cemetery Grants Program (VCGP), has awarded a grant up to $931,500 to the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

$931,500 grant awarded

What we know:

The grant will help fund the improvement of the cortege assembly area, roads, parking, flag assembly area, and landscaping.

The cemetery serves more than 420,000 veterans and their eligible family members in the region.

What they're saying: