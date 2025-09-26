Expand / Collapse search

Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery awarded $931K grant

Published  September 26, 2025 4:34pm CDT
Union Grove
At the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, they welcomed hundreds of people for their first in-person Memorial Day ceremony since 2019. 

    • The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove will receive a $931,500 grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration.
    • The money will help fund improvements at the veterans cemetery.

UNION GROVE, Wis. - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Cemetery Administration (NCA) announced on Friday, Sept. 26 that the veterans Cemetery Grants Program (VCGP), has awarded a grant up to $931,500 to the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove

$931,500 grant awarded 

What we know:

The grant will help fund the improvement of the cortege assembly area, roads, parking, flag assembly area, and landscaping. 

The cemetery serves more than 420,000 veterans and their eligible family members in the region.

What they're saying:

The Source: Information for this post was provided by the office of Congressman Bryan Steil.

