Southeastern Wisconsin snowfall totals on Sunday, March 16, 2025

It's spring in Wisconsin, and that means the weather can change dramatically in a short timeframe.

Southeastern Wisconsin is seeing some accumulating snowfall on Sunday morning, March 16, 2025.

Check to see where your community ranks.

Elkhorn, 4.0"

Greendale, 4.0"

Hales Corners, 4.5"

Lake Geneva, 4.0"

Milwaukee, 2.5"

New Berlin, 5.0"

Muskego, 4.0"

Union Grove, 2.0"

Walworth, 5.0"

Waterford, 5.0"

Wauwatosa, 3.5"

Check back often, as it's updated as new reports come in.

The weather system producing all this snow is expected to move out around noon, and the snow will not stick around for long as temperatures will be above freezing.

The Source: FOX6 produced the information in this report from National Weather Service (NWS) data and reports.

