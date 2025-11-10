Southeastern Wisconsin snowfall totals on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

article





The Brief The National Weather Service is collecting snowfall data from the lake effect snow band that fell in southeast Wisconsin on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. Snowfall rates lead to very poor visibility and rapid accumulations. Check to see where your community ranks.



A band of heavy lake effect snow slammed into eastern Racine, eastern Kenosha, and far southeastern Milwaukee counties on Monday morning.

Snowfall rates lead to very poor visibility and rapid accumulations. A wind shift to the northwest pushed the band out over Lake Michigan around 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service is collecting snowfall data from the lake effect snow band that fell in southeast Wisconsin on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.

Snowfall totals

Check to see where your community ranks.

Elmwood Park (near Dirske Park), 10.5"

Gurnee, 5"

Kenosha, 6"

Kenosha (near Ptzke Park), 9.5"

Kenosha (near St. James Cemetery), 8"

North Bay, 7.5"

Pleasant Prairie (near Anderson Park), 13"

Racine (near N.D. Fratt Elementary School), 5.8"

Racine (near Red Apple Elementary School), 4.8"

Sturtevant, 2"

Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, 10"

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather Expert Tom Wachs explains the value of the FOX Model for our team -- and our viewers.

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media