Southeast Wisconsin winter weather advisory Monday, Tuesday

article

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Monday, Feb. 21 through Tuesday, Feb. 22 for all of southeast Wisconsin.

According to the NWS, we can expect freezing rain, sleet and some snow. Ice accumulations of up to one-quarter inch and snow accumulations of generally an inch or less.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the commutes Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA