Southeast Wisconsin "Roll Call;" effort to stop, arrest impaired drivers

The Southeastern Wisconsin Impaired Driving Task Force hosted a "Street Roll Call" at the Goerke’s Corners Park and Ride on Wednesday evening, Nov. 27.

More than 40 law enforcement agencies coordinate and participate in various OWI Task Force deployments all over southeast Wisconsin. A news release says the mission statement of this effort is clear: "We will stop, test, arrest, and lockup as many impaired drivers as necessary to prevent needless crashes, injuries and deaths on our roadways."

Multiple law enforcement agencies from Milwaukee County and Waukesha County were in attendance to show a unified effort to combat impaired driving.

After the roll call, the agencies will then deploy OWI Task Force officers into their communities throughout the weekend.