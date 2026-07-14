Milwaukee cooling centers, heat advisory tips; what to know

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The Brief The heat returns to southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be cooling sites throughout Milwaukee County. The Milwaukee Health Department is also providing some tips to stay safe and cool.



The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Milwaukee and all of southeastern Wisconsin from noon Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday, with heat index values expected to reach the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

While the advisory is expected to end Wednesday evening, hot and humid conditions are forecast to continue through the remainder of the week.

Forecast conditions can change, so everyone is encouraged to monitor local forecasts and follow guidance from the National Weather Service.

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Milwaukee County cooling sites

What we know:

Cooling sites are available throughout Milwaukee County.

For an updated list of cooling locations, heat safety information, and resources on preventing heat-related illness, visit the City of Milwaukee website or call 211.

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Staying safe during extreme heat

What you can do:

Stay cool

Limit outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day.

Spend time in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible such as libraries, shopping centers, or community centers.

If you have an air conditioner, make sure it is installed and working properly.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Take cool showers or baths, or use cool, wet towels to lower body temperature.

Fans may provide comfort but should not be relied upon as the primary cooling method during extreme heat.

Stay hydrated

Drink water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Avoid alcohol and excessive caffeine, which can contribute to dehydration.

Encourage children, older adults, and others at higher risk to drink fluids throughout the day.

Protect yourself and others

Never leave children, older adults, or pets unattended in vehicles. Temperatures inside a parked vehicle can become deadly within minutes.

Check on older neighbors, family members, and others who may need assistance staying cool.

Many public cooling sites are located along Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) routes. Visit RideMCTS.com for transit information.

Know the Signs of Heat-Related Illness

Heat exhaustion may include:

Heavy sweating

Weakness or fatigue

Dizziness

Nausea

Fainting

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Symptoms may include:

High body temperature

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Confusion

Rapid pulse

Loss of consciousness

Call 911 immediately if someone is experiencing signs of heat stroke.

For additional hot weather safety information, visit the City of Milwaukee website.