Southeast Wisconsin extreme heat; road buckles in St. Francis

article

The Brief A roadway in St. Francis buckled in the extreme heat on Monday, June 23. The westbound lanes of E. Howell Avenue were shut down just east of Kinnickinnic Avenue. WisDOT officials want motorists to be alert for changes in the road surfaces.



Extreme heat is causing issues for some drivers in southeast Wisconsin.

Road buckles in St. Francis

What we know:

The westbound lanes of E. Howard Avenue buckled in the extreme heat just east of S. Kinnickinnic Avenue in St. Francis on Monday, June 23.

Police and public works crews blocked off the roadway and offered a detour for motorists.

Road buckles on Howard Avenue in St. Francis

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials also noted on Monday afternoon that the two left lanes of northbound Wisconsin 175 were closed due to pavement damage.

FOX6 News will monitor this situation closely.

WisDOT warning

What we know:

As the extreme heat made its way into Wisconsin ahead of the weekend, state officials advised motorists to be alert and take extra caution as extreme heat can create conditions for pavement buckling.

When the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, pavement can buckle. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another.

If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.

What you can do:

Though the prediction of detecting when the buckling may occur can be difficult, WisDot has offered tips on how to stay safe.

Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.

Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews, as they repair damaged pavement.

Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system ( 511wi.gov ) for the latest on any incidents or delays.

If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.