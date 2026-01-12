Southeast Wisconsin emissions testing, push to end requirement

The Brief Some local lawmakers are pushing to end emissions testing in southeast Wisconsin, calling it unnecessary. Those lawmakers, including State Rep. Bob Donovan, sent a letter to the congressional delegation to work towards a solution. In recent years, some auto shops have stopped offering emissions tests, saying it's a hassle.



It's a topic every southeastern Wisconsin driver probably knows all too well…getting an emissions test.

Back in December, state representatives pushed to get rid of this requirement, so where do things stand now?

Emissions testing

What we know:

There are two self-service emissions test kiosks in the Milwaukee area.

One is on West Brown Deer Road in Brown Deer. There's another on South 27th Street in Oak Creek.

Emissions testing kiosk

It's supposed to make the process easier. You simply take the cable inside and hook it into the OBD (on-board diagnostics) port underneath your steering wheel.

It'll ask you for some information like VIN and odometer number. The rest should take care of itself, lasting maybe three minutes.

Although that's supposed to be simple, local representatives call it unnecessary.

WisDOT inspection station

Push to end emissions testing

What we know:

Back in December, State Rep. Bob Donovan and other lawmakers sent a letter to the congressional delegation.

It asked to end the part of the 'Clean Air Act' requiring drivers in southeast Wisconsin to get their cars and trucks tested every other year.

Donovan sent a statement today saying he's since gotten support from both residents and members of the delegation.

Vehicles on the road

Over the years, some auto shops have stopped offering emissions tests, saying it's a hassle.

FOX6 spoke with one mechanic who explained why they still offer it.

"It doesn't make any money. About how much does it make? It's about $2, $2 dollars a car," said Badger Auto mechanic Chevy Bueno. "It doesn't bring us a lot of money anyways, so we just help out the people, especially the elderly people."

Getting an emissions test

Statement from State Rep. Bob Donovan

What they're saying:

Donovan says members of Congress are working toward a solution.

He says this is real progress towards what he calls a common-sense proposal.

"Since sending our letter to Congress, I have received overwhelming support from residents of SE Wisconsin who want to see this outdated program eliminated. I am in contact with members of our congressional delegation who are supportive and actively working toward a solution. There is real progress being made and I am thankful for those who support this common-sense proposal." -State Rep. Bob Donovan.

Find a location

What you can do:

Head to the WisDOT's website to find an emissions testing site near you.