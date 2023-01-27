Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28

article

After three days of relatively light snow, a more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates.

This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday for all southeast Wisconsin.

Snow will overspread the area from the west starting late-morning Saturday and will stay steady through early Sunday morning. This will be a lighter, fluffy snow as temperatures stay in the teens and 20s Saturday.

Snow will likely cause slippery travel conditions.

At this time, much of southeast Wisconsin could pick up between 2-6" of snow. There is a chance that highest totals may shift north so stay tuned for tweaks.

The storm track will determine exact amounts.

