Southeast WI extreme heat; some schools postpone 1st day of class

article

The extreme heat forecast for southeast Wisconsin is forcing some schools to change the start date of the school year.

Officials at St. Roman Parish School (1810 W. Bolivar Avenue) on Milwaukee's south side said they have made the decision to postpone the start of school until Wednesday, Aug. 28 – due to the heat forecast. St. Roman's first day of school was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The same is true for St. Catherine School (2647 N. 51st Street) on Milwaukee's north side. Officials there have also decided to postpone the first day of classes until Wednesday.

Other schools that have made changes to the start of the school year include:

Catholic East Academy

Mary Queen of Saints Catholic Academy

Our Lady Queen of Peace School

St. Charles Borromeo School, Milwaukee

St. Rafael the Archangel School

St. Thomas Aquinas School, Milwaukee

Related article

All of the schools above are listed on the FOX6 Closings page.