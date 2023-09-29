Southbound I-43 ramp closures; Milwaukee, Ozaukee counties
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is continuing work for the 14-mile I-43 North-South reconstruction project, between Silver Spring Drive and WIS 60 (Washington Street), in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.
The following work is scheduled to take place as part of the South End Segment.
Beginning Monday, October 2 by 6 a.m.:
- The Brown Deer Road (WIS 100) entrance ramp to I-43 Southbound is scheduled to close for approximately two weeks for paving operations.
Beginning Thursday, October 5 by 6 a.m.:
- The I-43 Southbound exit to Good Hope Road is scheduled to close for approximately two weeks for paving operations.
Detour Route:
- Motorists are encouraged to use the I-43 Southbound exit ramp to Brown Deer Road (WIS 100), Brown Deer Road, Green Bay Avenue (WIS 57), Port Washington and Good Hope roads, and the Good Hope Road entrance ramp to I-43 Southbound to get around this closure