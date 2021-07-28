South Shore Park water rescue, 1 hospitalized

Two people were pulled from the water at South Shore Park Wednesday night, July 28.

A 53-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being in the water for more than 10 minutes.

A woman did not require hospitalization.

The two were found in distress, clinging to the side of a boat.

Milwaukee police and fire officials responded and got them out.

The extent of injuries is unclear.