South Shore COVID-19 testing site in South Milwaukee closed Tuesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus
The South Shore COVID-19 testing site in South Milwaukee will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to inclement weather.

 Normal testing hours will resume Friday, Feb.19.

Location:

1625 10th Avenue

South Milwaukee, WI

Normal Hours of Operation:

  • Tuesdays: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Fridays: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

**Testing site may close early due to availability of resources.

