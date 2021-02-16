South Shore COVID-19 testing site in South Milwaukee closed Tuesday
The South Shore COVID-19 testing site in South Milwaukee will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to inclement weather.
Normal testing hours will resume Friday, Feb.19.
Location:
1625 10th Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI
Normal Hours of Operation:
- Tuesdays: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Fridays: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
**Testing site may close early due to availability of resources.
