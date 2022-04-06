Woman accused, driving drunk with 2-year-old in car, complaint says

article

A 31-year-old South Milwaukee woman faces multiple charges for allegedly driving drunk in Washington County with a 2-year-old child in her car. The accused is Elizabeth Krueger – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office was dispatched on Sunday evening, April 3, to a report of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 45 approaching Highway D. The vehicle had later corrected itself -- and was seen driving southbound on Highway 45.

A citizen-victim spoke to police about this incident. The citizen stated "the vehicle was traveling all over the lanes of traffic, almost striking the guardrail, bridge, and multiple mile markers and signs," the complaint says. The citizen indicated "the vehicle was using all of the road and was not traveling safely, endangering her and other drivers."

The deputy spotted the vehicle in question southbound on Highway 45 "traveling from shoulder to shoulder under the speed limit, and he activated the emergency lights when he observed the vehicle almost strike a guardrail," the complaint says. When the deputy conducted a traffic stop, he observed a small boy in the back of the vehicle. The deputy indicated the "defendant was slurring her words, he noted a strong odor of intoxicants coming from within the vehicle, and he observed the defendant's eyes were glossy," the complaint says. Also in the vehicle was "what appeared to be an open bottle of rum under the 2-year-old's feet in the rear passenger side floor board," the complaint says.

When questioned by the deputy, the complaint says Krueger had no explanation for driving shoulder to shoulder. She stated "she was heading home to South Milwaukee" with her son. Krueger stated "she had a couple of drinks, then clarified two or three," the complaint says.

The deputy conducted standard field sobriety tests. He believed the defendant to be under the influence of an intoxicant and unable to safely operate her motor vehicle. A preliminary breath test was also taken -- and the defendant registered a .268 BAC -- more than three times the legal limit.

Krueger made her initial appearance in Washington County court on Monday, April 4. Cash bond was set at $500. She is due back in court on April 25.