South Milwaukee Speedway cigarette theft, 2 wanted

South Milwaukee police need your help identifying and locating two men who stole cigarettes from the Speedway gas station on Chicago Avenue.

The crime happened Saturday, July 17 around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, the men entered the open office area, and one of the men took a box with 30 cartons of cigarettes inside.

The men were last seen in a small gray vehicle with no plates and a possible temp tag in the rear window -- headed south on Chicago Avenue.

Police noted "they were nice enough to leave some potential evidence by bringing snacks up to the counter and leaving them there before they fled."

A similar incident occurred a short time later at a Speedway gas station in Caledonia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Milwaukee police.

