South Milwaukee Speedway cigarette theft, 2 wanted
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police need your help identifying and locating two men who stole cigarettes from the Speedway gas station on Chicago Avenue.
The crime happened Saturday, July 17 around 11:30 a.m.
According to police, the men entered the open office area, and one of the men took a box with 30 cartons of cigarettes inside.
The men were last seen in a small gray vehicle with no plates and a possible temp tag in the rear window -- headed south on Chicago Avenue.
Police noted "they were nice enough to leave some potential evidence by bringing snacks up to the counter and leaving them there before they fled."
A similar incident occurred a short time later at a Speedway gas station in Caledonia.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Milwaukee police.
