South Milwaukee Seven Bridges water search, missing woman

South Milwaukee police, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Coast Guard were involved in a search for a missing woman in South Milwaukee Sunday night, Sept. 3.

The search took place near Seven Bridges in Grant Park.

Coast Guard officials said the woman, 20, was reported to have been paddling off-shore around 7:15 p.m. The Coast Guard sent a boat and helicopter to search for her.

South Milwaukee fire officials were also involved in the search for the woman.

The 911 caller told FOX6 News he saw the woman go out on Lake Michigan, and he became concerned when he and his wife couldn't see her anymore. That's when he notified first responders. He said the woman was on some sort of inflatable surfboard, and she did not have a life jacket on from what he could tell.