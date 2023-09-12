South Milwaukee seniors fire safety program offers free extinguishers

article

The South Milwaukee Fire Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 12 the launch of its Fire Safety for Seniors program.

The initiative was created in response to a kitchen fire in which an elderly resident was unable to lift and deploy her fire extinguisher. It provides South Milwaukee senior citizens with a free, lighter-weight fire extinguisher to enhance their ability to handle and deploy the extinguisher in the event of an emergency.

A news release says senior citizens can submit a request for a free, lighter-weight extinguisher on South Milwaukee Fire Department’s website or by calling 414-768-8191.

The program has been made possible through the support of the Bucyrus Foundation, Paul Davis Restoration, Precision Electrical and Warm Up South Milwaukee.