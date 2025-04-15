South Milwaukee prom; students attending must pass breathalyzer

The Brief Students who plan to attend South Milwaukee's prom must plan to pass a breathalyzer test. This is a new policy for 2025. Officials say, "The decision to use alcohol detection devices for attendees ensure the policy is applied uniformly and fairly to all students."



Prom night at South Milwaukee High School in 2025 will not just include gowns, limos and dancing. Students will also need to pass a breathalyzer test to get in.

Breathalyzer test implemented

What we know:

The theme of South Milwaukee's prom is the roaring 20s. It is a night to channel a glamorous period that took place when alcohol was banned in the United States. That is fitting given the new policy in 2025.

The information was found in a letter under "What to expect upon entry to prom." Students will be breathalyzed. If they test positive, a parent will need to pick them up.

What they're saying:

"I think it’s a bit unnecessary," said Samantha Krueger.

"I think it’s a little over the top. I can understand why they want to do it," said Clay Spaltholz.

South Milwaukee's prom is taking place in Milwaukee on April 26. The district tells FOX6 News the following:

Baird Center, Milwaukee

"The Baird Center, where this year's prom is being held, requires the use of metal detectors for all of its visitors. The decision to use alcohol detection devices for attendees ensure the policy is applied uniformly and fairly to all students."

"Every single person seems a little unnecessary just because there’s so many people. I feel like it will take forever," Krueger said.

The school district did not answer FOX6's question about whether underage drinking has been a problem at school dances in the past.

"Over years past, there’s definitely been individuals who…can tell were intoxicated and stuff like that. I think they’re trying to be extra precautionary," Spaltholz said.

District officials also say e-cigarettes and what they call hookah pens will also be banned on prom night.

2022 AAA teen survey

Dig deeper:

According to a 2022 AAA teen survey, 30% of high school teens report it is likely they or their friends will be under the influence of drugs or alcohol sometime during prom or graduation season.

Eighty-two percent believe their peers are likely to drive impaired instead of calling a parent or guardian for help.